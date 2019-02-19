TAYLORSVILLE — Farmington players celebrated following its first-round win over Olympus, the first girls basketball playoff win in the school's one-year athletic history. The Phoenix defeated Olympus 56-50 but quickly focused its sights on the next challenge, Corner Canyon.

"All these girls are all new, all coming from different areas, (so) you just wonder how you're going to be," said Farmington head coach Van Price. "First-round game at state, it's tough to do the first round anyway, but with a new team and a young team, I thought they handled themselves pretty well."

Farmington dominated the glass on Tuesday afternoon, outrebounding Olympus 40-20. Of those 40 rebounds, 17 were offensive, and the Phoenix outshot the Titans 53-36.

"That's what we wanted to do. We thought we had that advantage going in and we had some size over them," Price said. "They were trying to double us a little bit, but they weren't willing to give up our shooter (Valerie Kunzler), kind of box-and-one on her early, took her a little bit out of the game, but we had the inside, so that's what we wanted to do. We knew that we had to rebound hard if we wanted to win."

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Farmington's Naomi Kehl shoots during the first round of 5A girls basketball playoffs against Olympus at the Lifetime Activities Center in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Farmington took a 26-17 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Olympus responded after the break, going on an 11-2 run to open up the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, Farmington's lead was down to just two.

Showing composure rare for a first-year team, the Phoenix responded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Titans 16-12 in the final period. Farmington held Olympus without a field goal until 3:02 left in the fourth quarter. All told, exempting a garbage time 3-pointer by Olympus, Farmington only allowed two field goals in the final period.

"A team that comes back like that, you get on your heels a little bit, you get a little bit nervous and break down, but I think they recovered and regrouped and then we started playing better defense. We needed to switch picks a little bit there to help out and I thought they were really composed," Price said.

On the offensive end, Farmington was slowly and methodically getting great looks at the basket.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Olympus plays Farmington in the first round of 5A girls basketball playoffs at the Lifetime Activities Center in Taylorsville on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

"We got good looks at the basket. Sometimes our passes aren't the best, and they're a little slow, but we kept getting the shots we wanted, and that's all we can ask for," Price said.

It was like a light had been switched for the Phoenix.

"When the quarter started, we just talked about how this is our game. We've got to go get it, we've got to go take it and increase the pressure a little bit," Price said. "I think we had the personnel out there that can get up and guard them. We got a little foul-happy there at the end, when we were trying to protect the lead, but that was the pressure we wanted."