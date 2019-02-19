SALT LAKE CITY — A handful of gun laws top the agenda for a House committee on Wednesday as the 2019 legislative session hits its halfway point.

The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee is scheduled to discuss four bills that touch on firearm safety and liability when it meets at 8 a.m.

HB17 would require the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to implement a firearm safety program and a suicide prevention education course.

HB87 makes it a criminal offense to store a firearm in a place that the gun owner knows or has reason to believe a minor or person legally restricted from possessing a firearm has access.

HB152 defines "owner cohabitant" for the purpose of the voluntary commitment of a firearm to law enforcement.

HB190 addresses liability when the gun is fired, holding an owner liable for personal injury or property damage if the weapon is used in a felony, regardless of whether the individual who engages in the conduct is charged with a felony. It makes exceptions for guns taken without an owner's permission

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The House Judiciary Committee will review HB136, which prohibits an abortion from being performed after the unborn child reaches 18 weeks gestational age except under certain circumstances. The bill was recently modified from the 15-week restriction originally proposed.

• The House Revenue and Taxation Committee is looking at the Hygiene Tax Act. HB113 adds a sales tax exemption for certain incontinence care items, feminine hygiene products and diapers.

• The House Government Operations Committee will debate HB259, which would end the option of straight-ticket voting.

Here's what happened on Feb. 19, the 22nd day of the 2019 session: