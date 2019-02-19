SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a long history of theft and substance abuse-related arrests, according to court records, was arrested again after police spotted him allegedly abusing a dog.

Joshua Eli Stubbs, 40, of Murray, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for investigation of mail theft, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cottonwood Heights police spotted Stubbs near 1400 E. Fort Union Blvd. What drew their attention was Stubbs was walking a small dog "and was observed picking the dog up by it's leash and slamming it on the ground into the snow," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Stubbs was also carrying a "pile of mail," the report states.

When he saw police coming toward him, Stubbs immediately dropped the mail, according to police.

Officers determined the mail did not belong to Stubbs. He was also found to be in possession of two syringes, the report states.

At the time of his arrest, Stubbs also had at least two warrants out for his arrest in other cases.