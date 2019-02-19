SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man who made headlines 3 ½ years ago for breaking into a house where a 15-year-old girl was home alone is now accused of threatening to kill his son's friend.

Heath Miller, 39, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

On Jan. 9, Miller, who allegedly stole a backpack and a gun from one of his son's friends, pointed a gun at the friend, then called him multiple times after he left stating that he was going to kill him, his family and his friends, according to charging documents.

The friend's mother later called Miller and told him to leave her son alone. Miller told her "not to 'bring a knife to a gunfight' and said he was going to come over and kill" both of them, the charges state.

Miller, who has a lengthy criminal history, made headlines in 2015 when he and another man burglarized a home in Sandy not knowing that a 15-year-old girl was still inside the house and hiding.

The girl called for help and police arrived before the men had left. The man Miller was with, Niklus Beauchaine, sped away and crashed into two other vehicles after running a red light, according to charging documents.

In 2016, Miller was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for his conviction in that case, according to court records. He was paroled in December of 2017, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.