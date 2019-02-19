SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Daniel Thatcher pumped his fist into the air Tuesday after a majority of his fellow Senate Republicans agreed his hate crimes bill should get a committee hearing.

"It was very difficult. It was a long road and we still have a long way to go. But we have overcome the largest hurdle," Thatcher, R-West Valley City, told reporters after the closed-door caucus meeting.

He said SB103 will be heard Thursday morning by the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee. Last week, Thatcher said he was struggling to win over a majority of the 23-member caucus.

Now that the Senate Republicans agreed the bill should be heard, Thatcher said he is "very confident it will pass with strong support" to the Senate floor. There, however, he said the vote will be close.

"This is a tough issue," Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, said. "We wanted a certain threshold of caucus support to have the bill be heard. Some of these controversial bills are hard to hear knowing they will fail."

The bill enhances the punishment for a crime when victims are targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation or other characteristics. It is being substituted to include a number of new categories of affected groups.

Hemmert credited Thatcher's passion for the issue for helping to change minds in the caucus, including his own.

"I’ve been more in the camp of a crime is a crime is a crime and we don’t need accelerators, if you will," Hemmert said, something seen as picking "winners and losers" by giving one group protections another group doesn't have.

Adding more types of targets helped, the Senate majority whip said. The new categories include where someone attended college.

Various lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully for years to advance hate crimes legislation. Just before the session started in January, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints indicated it would not stand in the way of hate crimes legislation.

Marty Stephens, the church's director of government and community relations, told the Deseret News then that, "this is an issue that the Legislature should rightfully wrestle with and come up with good public policy so that people are protected, whatever the Legislature feels is the best way to do that."