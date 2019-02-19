SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday morning that he plans to run for president in the 2020 election.

Sanders, who is 77, will join a crowded Democratic Party field, which already includes big names such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris and plenty more, who are all competing to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House.

Sanders’ announcement comes with questions and concerns about what his candidacy will mean for the 2020 field.

We’ve collected a few opinion pieces from writers across multiple news outlets to show how those in the political sphere feel about Sanders running for office.

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin opines that Sanders isn’t as big of a deal as he was during the 2016 presidential election.

“In short, Sanders is offering little different from many younger, less cranky Democrats, including nonwhite candidates who haven’t struggled to win over African-Americans and women and who haven’t had to explain complaints of sexual harassment in their campaigns.”

USA Today opinion columnist Jason Sattler said Sanders and Democrats should work together to win the 2020 election.

“To anyone who loves to point out that Bernie is not a Democrat, you are praising the Bern, not burning him. He could guarantee Trump’s re-election by running as an independent. He’s doing you and America a favor.”

The Daily Caller’s Eddie Zipperer says Sanders could dominate the 2020 field.

“Spoiler alert: Bernie Sanders is going to win. Not because he’s the best candidate — not even close. He’s going to win because the dynamics of the race are clearing a wide-open path for him. If I had a deck of political tarot cards for divining the outcome of elections, the most important one would be the Name Recognition Card. Name recognition is even more important than campaign money.”

Nathan Robinson writes for The Guardian that Sanders might be the only politician who could beat President Trump in an election.

“He’s a pragmatic choice. Nobody is better positioned to take on Donald Trump. Sanders has name recognition and widespread popularity. He knows how to campaign well, has a network of organizers, and can pack stadiums. He does well at town halls and in debates against Republicans.”

Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic writes that Sanders is the Democratic Party’s frontrunner already.

“Sanders has moved quickly in an attempt to show that he’s a more serious candidate than four years ago, when he announced his campaign during a break from the Senate floor, gave a few harried answers to the questions from the few reporters who showed up, and then said he had to get back to vote.”

Colin Reed of Fox News says Sanders’ announcement isn’t surprising, so it’ll receive less attention from Democrats.

“Although his candidacy seems a foregone conclusion, it’s also immaterial in many ways. If he decides that the rigors of another national campaign are not for him at 77 years old, his indelible imprint on national politics is not going away.”

Harry Enten of CNN says Sanders needs to win over black voters, most Democrats, older voters and women to win the 2020 election.