SALT LAKE CITY — It feels like it was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away when we started hearing about Disney’s plans for “Star Wars” spinoff movies.

Now there’s news that Disney is considering several new “Star Wars” spinoffs for their Disney Plus streaming platform, including a Princess Leia and a Knights of Ren television series.

What’s happening: HN Entertainment published a listof “Star Wars” spinoff shows on Monday that Disney is reportedly considering for streaming on their Disney+ platform.

The “Star Wars” spinoffs Disney is considering.

A young Princess Leia Captain Phasma The Knights of Ren Rose Tico, who was seen in "The Last Jedi." Sith Lord Darth Ban

Though these shows are not in production or planned for production yet, they are being talked about at Disney, according to HN.

What these spinoffs could look like: In 2017, the Internet was abuzz with the idea of a Princess Leia spinoff starring “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, as the child actress looks fairly similar to Carrie Fisher’s Leia. It would be interesting to see if Disney taps Brown for a Princess Leia series.

A Knights of Ren series could have major tie-ins with “Episode IX.” According to ComicBook.com, the Knights of Ren are rumored to have a major storyline in the next film, so a series developing their history would make sense for Disney.

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are reportedly creating a new series of “Star Wars” films that Disney CEO Bob Iger described is “focused on a point of time in the ‘Star Wars’ mythology,” according to Variety.

Benioff and Weiss’ series could be a prequel series about Darth Bane, who lived a millennium before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I.”

Darth Bane bridged the traditions of the fallen Sith Empire and the new order, according to ComicBook.com, and a series about him could delve into the history of the Sith, which would open a whole new realm for Disney’s “Star Wars.”

Disney is currently working on "The Mandalorian" and Cassian Andor-based TV series, both of which will be released within the next two years.