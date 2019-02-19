1 of 3
View 3 Items
SALT LAKE CITY — There's a new batch of Overtime challenges for "Fortnite" that dropped on Tuesday.
Epic Games announced a slew of new Overtime challenges earlier this month. As I wrote for the Deseret News, you can earn the season 8 battle pass — which gives you access to reward items — for free if you complete 13 of the challenges.
One of the new challenges added on Tuesday requires you to visit seven different waterfalls across the map.
Here's a quick list of where to find them, courtesy of Forbes and Fortnite Intel.Comment on this story
- North side of the map where the rivers runs near a cliff
- South side of the map where a small river goes off a cliff
- Southeast portion of the map where a river runs off a cliff
- Near the lake between Fatal Fields and Paradise Palms
- The frozen waterfall near Viking Village
- Above Lonely Lodge
- South of Loot Lake
- Three mini-waterfalls inside Loot Lake
- Polar Peak in the snow portion of the map
- Northwest side of The Block
Here's a map that shows off the locations as well:
Read more: How to find chests and ammo boxes at motel and RV parks.
A full list of 10 named locations.