SALT LAKE CITY — There's a new batch of Overtime challenges for "Fortnite" that dropped on Tuesday.

Epic Games announced a slew of new Overtime challenges earlier this month. As I wrote for the Deseret News, you can earn the season 8 battle pass — which gives you access to reward items — for free if you complete 13 of the challenges.

One of the new challenges added on Tuesday requires you to visit seven different waterfalls across the map.

Here's a quick list of where to find them, courtesy of Forbes and Fortnite Intel.

North side of the map where the rivers runs near a cliff

South side of the map where a small river goes off a cliff

Southeast portion of the map where a river runs off a cliff

Near the lake between Fatal Fields and Paradise Palms

The frozen waterfall near Viking Village

Above Lonely Lodge

South of Loot Lake

Three mini-waterfalls inside Loot Lake

Polar Peak in the snow portion of the map

Northwest side of The Block

Here's a map that shows off the locations as well:

Here is every waterfall for those hoping to complete the Overtime challenge! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VGoEtXOB8Y — Fortnite News - fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) February 19, 2019

