“Fortnite” released its latest update on Thursday after something of a delay.
SALT LAKE CITY — There's a new batch of Overtime challenges for "Fortnite" that dropped on Tuesday.

Epic Games announced a slew of new Overtime challenges earlier this month. As I wrote for the Deseret News, you can earn the season 8 battle pass — which gives you access to reward items — for free if you complete 13 of the challenges.

One of the new challenges added on Tuesday requires you to visit seven different waterfalls across the map.

Here's a quick list of where to find them, courtesy of Forbes and Fortnite Intel.

  • North side of the map where the rivers runs near a cliff
  • South side of the map where a small river goes off a cliff
  • Southeast portion of the map where a river runs off a cliff
  • Near the lake between Fatal Fields and Paradise Palms
  • The frozen waterfall near Viking Village
  • Above Lonely Lodge
  • South of Loot Lake
  • Three mini-waterfalls inside Loot Lake
  • Polar Peak in the snow portion of the map
  • Northwest side of The Block

Here's a map that shows off the locations as well:

