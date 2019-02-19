TAYLORSVILLE — Defending champion East is the clear favorite in this year's 5A playoffs and certainly looked the part in Tuesday's 65-35 romp over Bountiful in the first round.

With most of the team intact from last season, big things are expected, although East coach Olosaa Solovi is careful in stating that there's still a lot of work to be finished in order to repeat.

"We always tell them that it was last year's team that was the champs," Solovi said. "You're just like everybody else is now. We have a lot of respect for these teams in the tournament and we could lose to any one of them."

Should the Leopards prove to play like they did on Tuesday, it would hard to imagine them losing to anyone, however.

Despite a bit of a slow start on the offensive end, East was dominant from start to finish with its pressure defense holding the Braves without a field goal made until the 4:51 mark of the second quarter. While sputtering a bit to start, the Leopards' offense soon picked up the pace to build an overwhelming 33-8 lead at the break.

Leading the way in the first half was the play of Lealani Falatea, who led all scorers with 13 through the game's first 16 minutes, although Solovi was quick to credit a lot of Falatea's play to other aspects.

"She hit some big shots, but a lot of that credit goes to our point guard, Margarita Satini," Solovi said. "She's the one that really guides this team and it's really on her. ... Some days it's on her to score and on others it's hitting the open person. But Lealani, when she gets an open shot, she's a beast."

Falatea finished with a game-high 21 points with her sister, Deserae Falatea, adding 15. Satini finished with just nine points, but as Solovi mentioned, was key to much of the positive offensive flow throughout.

The Leopards kept up a lot of their defensive pressure throughout most of the third quarter before Bountiful finally found some good offensive produtivity, led by Waverly Bowman, who finished with a team-high eight points.

Like most good coaches, Solovi wasn't satisfied with his team's overall performance despite the impressive results.

"To be honest I expect a little bit better than what we played today," he said. "We looked a little rusty, but I'm still proud of the girls. Any time you can get a win against a well-coached Bountiful team — we're excited about that."

With the win East advances to the quarterfinal round where it will take on the winner of Jordan vs. Provo on Thursday.