SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Symphony announced the lineup for its 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival with musical guests that include Broadway sensation and 2018 Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert guest Kristin Chenoweth and hometown favorite Marie Osmond in this year's exciting series.

The Utah Symphony and guest performers will appear at Park City's Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater for the annual festival, running this year from June 28-Aug. 10.

“There’s no better venue than the Deer Valley Music Festival for experiencing some of the world’s greatest musical artists performing with our very own Utah Symphony under the stars,” said Utah Symphony and Utah Opera President and CEO Paul Meecham in a press release.

2019 marks the music festival's 16-year anniversary.

Mike Foley, Hawaii Public Affairs Council asst. director-media Marie Osmond will sing with the with the Utah Symphony as part of the 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Apart from Chenoweth and Osmond, other notable guests this year are festival opener and Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, "Hamilton's" Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer Renée Elise Goldsberry and folk-rock duo the Indigo Girls, who will close the festival with symphonic arrangements from their decades of music.

Osmond will perform "Somewhere" from "West Side Story," her first single "Paper Roses" as well as songs from her latest album, while Chenoweth will perform memorable songs from her time on "Glee" and her Tony Award-winning run as Glinda in "Wicked," and other favorite show tunes.

2019 is also the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing as well as the release of two iconic albums from the Rolling Stones, and the Utah Symphony is celebrating all three occasions in this year's festival. Under the name "America in Space: A Cinematic Celebration," guest conductor Amy Andersson will lead the Utah Symphony in music and footage from films about astronauts and new music from a NASA exhibit and NASA documentary footage.

Later in the summer, Utah Symphony musicians will channel their inner rock stars to play tunes off "Beggars Banquet" and "Let It Bleed," two Rolling Stones albums released in 1968-69. A multimedia celebration will accompany the symphony.

The Utah Symphony will also perform “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” — Film in Concert, where it will play John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score in sync as the film is shown on the big screen;Disney in Concert — A Magical Celebration, a multimedia showpiece that will feature music from "Coco,” “Frozen,” “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and other Disney and Pixar classics; Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and Piano Concerto No. 1, which will be paired with live cannon fire and feature Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova; and other classical and popular music concerts.

provided by the Utah Symphony 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival will be at Park City’s Deer Valley® Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

This year's festival is the second year that the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera will host a series of "pop-up" performances that will feature shorter concerts of fewer Utah Symphony musicians and Utah Opera ensembles around Park City and Summit County as a "thank you" to the local community for hosting the Utah Symphony each summer.

Art fans will also have the chance to hear symphony members play in small groups at the Gallery MAR and Susan Swartz Studios in Park City. Musicians performing at these events will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Chamber Orchestra Series at Park City's St. Mary's Church will take place on Wednesdays between July 10-Aug. 7 with classical performances that include Aristo Sham, the 2018 Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition silver medalist, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, Utah Symphony’s Associate Principal Concertmaster Kathryn Eberle performing Beethoven’s Romance No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra and Dvořák’s Romance for Violin and Orchestra, Russian violinist Maria Ioudenitch performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and many more impressive musicians.

“In our 16th festival, we are thrilled to be able to increase the number of concerts presented at Snow Park Amphitheater and St. Mary’s to 19, and to continue the community pop-up performances begun last year," Meecham said. "Thank you to all the many supporters who help to make the festival possible in this unique location. We are deeply grateful.”

Subscriptions, group and VIP tickets are on sale now. Single-concert tickets go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m. MT through ArtTix outlets, at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling 801-533-6683.