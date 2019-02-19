OGDEN — The alleged triggerman in the shootings of two brothers in Ogden — killing one and critically injuring the other — has been charged.

Daniel Ross Viegas-Gonzalez, 28, of Farmington, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder (aiding and abetting), attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

With the exception of the weapons charge, they are the same counts that Theron Nelson Farmer, 23, was charged with last week.

On Feb. 11, just after 5:30 p.m., Kameron Johnson, 18, was shot and killed and his brother, Eric Johnson Jr., 20, was shot and critically injured. The shootings happened at the brothers' home, 862 W. Lake St. in Ogden. Both men were shot multiple times, according to charging documents.

At the hospital, Eric Johnson told police that "his one-time friend, Theron Farmer" and another man arrived at their house, displayed guns, and Viegas-Gonzalez opened fire, charging documents state.

A SWAT team tracked down Farmer the next day in Layton and arrested him. When interviewed by detectives, he said he and Viegas-Gonzalez "had gone to the home to purchase drugs and that the other male shot both Johnsons and that they looted the house and took Xanax, a small unknown amount of cash, a pair of pants and a coat," according to the charges.

On Thursday, Viegas-Gonzalez was taken into custody in Farmington by the Davis County Metro SWAT team.

"He admitted that he and Theron planned to rob the Johnsons and to being at the homicide robbery. He admitted to shooting the male in the living room but tried to say that Theron had shot the male in the back room," the charges state.

The charges come on the heels of another alleged violent incident less than two months ago in which Viegas-Gonzalez was accused of pointing a gun at a 15-year-old boy, according to charging documents.

He was charged Dec. 31 in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault and being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, both third-degree felonies.

In that case, Viegas-Gonzalez told police he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine when he got into an argument with a teen about a girl, and "may" have pointed a weapon at him, according to charging documents.

Police noted in the charges that Viegas-Gonzalez did not have a criminal record in Utah at that point, but had "a lengthy history of drug related convictions out of California that were reported as felonies."

His next court date in that case is scheduled for Wednesday.