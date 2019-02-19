ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Utah State women's basketball (11-13, 6-7 Mountain West) takes on New Mexico (20-4, 10-3 MW) on the road in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Dreamstyle Arena - The Pit.

Wednesday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State trails New Mexico 6-18 in the all-time series, including a 68-64 loss in January. This season, the Lobos are averaging 75.6 points per game, while shooting 41.6 percent (663-of-1,592) from the field, 29.8 percent (168-of-563) from behind the arc and 68.2 percent (321-of-471) at the free-throw line. New Mexico has three players averaging double figures as senior center Jaisa Nunn averages 16.9 points per game, redshirt junior guard Aisia Robertson averages 14.4 and freshman guard Jayla Everett averages 13.8. Nunn also leads the team in rebounds with 9.2 per game, while Robertson leads with 7.0 assists per game.

Defensively, New Mexico allows 63.6 points per game as opponents shoot 36.9 percent (561-of-1,522) from the floor, 28.7 percent (152-of-529) from long range and 67.6 percent (253-of-374) at the free-throw line. Senior forward Nike McClure leads the team with 2.4 blocks per game while Robertson paces the Lobos with 2.4 steals per game.

Utah State is averaging 61.2 points per game as the Aggies are shooting 39.9 percent (569-of-1,425) from the field, 30.4 percent (124-of-408) from behind the 3-point line and 69.8 percent (208-of-298) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads the team in assists with 5.0 helpers per game.

Defensively, USU allows 59.3 points per game as opponents are shooting 37.9 percent (498-of-1,314) from the floor, 30.4 percent (132-of-434) from behind the arc and 73.4 percent (295-of-403) at the charity stripe. Dufficy leads the Aggies with 1.7 steals per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.4 per game.