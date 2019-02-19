CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was a busy man in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend.

It all started on Thursday night, where he was honored by other legends during his “One Last Dance” dinner in celebration of his final NBA All-Star appearance as a special roster addition.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was also among the notable faces in the room that included Pat Riley, Magic Johnson, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Grant Hill, Steve Smith, Caron Butler, Isiah Thomas and Tim Hardaway.

Wade then offered his services at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Friday as part of NBA Cares and was used as one of Dennis Smith Jr.’s props during Saturday’s Slam Dunk contest.

Once the league’s Saturday night All-Star festivities concluded, Wade was honored at Stance’s annual spades tournament where the Utah County-based Vivint Smart Home company assisted in a major way.

Mitchell was again among other stars such as Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Baron Davis, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, D’Angelo Russell and Reggie Miller. They all took a moment to reflect on Wade’s special NBA career and impact.

Those moments were captured with the Vivint Ping Camera sponsored by Vivint Smart Home that was set up in a special booth at the party called “The Sendoff.” Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America that also has the naming rights for the Jazz’s arena.

“I’ve always gone to him for advice or whatever it is just to ask him about life in this league,” Mitchell said of Wade. “He won a championship in his third season.

“That’s extremely impressive and that’s one thing I really always want to ask him about. As a young player in this league he got the respect from guys like Shaq, Tim Hardaway, Caron Butler and that’s impressive and hard to do as a young guy,” he continued.

Donovan Mitchell was among the many celebrities at Dwyane Wade’s annual @stancehoops Spades Tournament this weekend. Watch the Utah Jazz star thank Wade for everything he’s done for the game in the #wadesendoff before his final All-Star game. #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/DcATFlfLvE — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 18, 2019

After the spades party, Wade got up the next day and posted seven points and four assists in Team LeBron’s 178-164 victory over Team Giannis during the All-Star game on Sunday.

Since announcing that his 16th season would be his final one, his farewell tour has been dubbed “One Last Dance,” where he has made it a routine to swap gifts with opposing players after the game. Mitchell even gifted him with a rocking chair at a private dinner during Miami’s lone trip to Salt Lake City in December at Valter’s Osteria Italian restaurant.

Wade cherished his final All-Star weekend, where his oldest son, Zaire, also shared the stage with him to soak in every moment — even learning the step-back move from Harden at Team LeBron practice.

At halftime of the All-Star game, both Wade and Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki were honored with framed jerseys to commemorate the occasion as honorary participants. The weekend was certainly unforgettable for the 37-year-old.

“I’m just thankful for the NBA for making sure and accommodating one of the things that I didn’t even think I needed or wanted,” Wade said after the All-Star game. “My team did an amazing job, my family. I couldn’t ask for anything more of this weekend.

“It definitely was my most enjoyable,” he added. “People like to ask and this one will take the place now as my most memorable and most enjoyable All-Star.”