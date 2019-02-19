TAYLORSVILLE — Getting past the first round of the playoffs is a big thing for a program like Wasatch, but doing it against Timpview made it perhaps even more special. The Wasps hung on to beat the T-birds 52-47 on Tuesday, in a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

"We've been neck-and-neck with Timpview for so long now and they keep beating us over and over and over again, so we went in there with a ton of aggression and fight and finally did it," said Wasatch forward Tori Dorius. "So we'll be celebrating this one for a while."

The Wasps' aggression was matched by Timpview in the first quarter leading up to a second quarter where the defense kicked in big time, holding the T-birds to just four points scored. The result was a 21-13 halftime lead with the defense limiting Timpview standouts Shalyn Fano and Ella Pope to just four and two points scored, respectively.

"We look to play defense, rebound and take care of the ball. If you do those three things then you're going to win the game," said Wasatch coach Norman Hayter. "They're going to take it to you, and if you don't handle it well then it's going to cause some problems."

Wasatch's solid play in the second quarter continued into the third, with multiple defensive stops holding the T-birds to just six points scored, helping secure a commanding 35-19 lead into the game's final eight minutes.

For those eight minutes Timpview finally got things going on offense to the tune of 28 points scored, although it proved to be far too little too late. Wasatch picked up its scoring as well, managing 17 points to offset a furious run by the T-birds to end the game.

Leading the way for most of the game, and particularly in the second half for the Wasps was Dorius, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Perhaps even more impressive than her stat line was the defense she provided in the middle of the Wasps' zone, at least according to Hayter.

"We got Tori in the middle of that 2-3 zone and if you funnel it all into Tori then (they) can't finish real easy," Hayter said. "Give them credit for penetrating and getting some points... but we just tried to take (Fano) away... and Tori helped alter some shots."

Dorius also upped her game down the stretch, scoring 12 of her 16 points in the second half. Adding to Dorius' total was Faith Fitzgerald and MacKenzie McBride, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Leading the way for Timpview was Fano, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, with Pope adding 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win Wasatch advances to the quarterfinal round where it will take on Box Elder on Thursday.