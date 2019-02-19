PROVO — Brigham Young University has appointed Daniel K Judd as the school’s new dean of religious education.

Judd, who has been serving as interim dean since July, will begin his five-year term as dean immediately, according to James R. Rasband, academic vice president.

Judd joined the ancient scripture faculty at BYU in 1993 following a career as an institute instructor in Utah, Arizona and Michigan. He was also a professor of family science at BYU-Idaho. Judd has since served as chairman of the ancient scripture department and as an associate dean of religious education.

Judd earned both a doctoral degree in counseling psychology and a master's degree in family science from BYU. His research focuses on doctrinal perspectives on the psychology of religion, marriage and family issues, and the relationships between religion, spirituality and mental health. Judd recently published a study on the relationships between the grace of God, legalism and the mental health of Latter-day Saints.