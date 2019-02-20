Some of my earliest memories of newspapers center around incredible stories of men and women who dropped 400 pounds in a week, of fanciful monkeys who live in the sea (I know now they're a species of brine shrimp), of derring-do sports adventures and other wondrous tales.

At some point as I passed from gullible child to gullible adolescent, those same types of stories changed a bit. Often, they were boxed on the page. Almost always, they had "Advertisement" somewhere readily visible. And I still looked at them, but I saw them differently because I realized they were paid advertisements designed to sell me something. That didn't always keep me from reading or buying, but at least I knew what it was from the get-go.

I'm beginning to think we should employ the same thinking to some of the more confusing content on social media, including on YouTube channels, Facebook and others. It's clear that people struggle to sort through certain types of content to discern what it actually is.

Please bear in mind that I am a big proponent of free speech and First Amendment rights. I also possess a great sense of the ridiculous, a decent sense of humor and an appreciation for clever minds. I enjoy many of the things that I read, even as I doubt their veracity. I love a good parody or joke.

But I'm not a fan of materials solely designed to "go viral" while outraging others, or to spread false rumors, turn people against each other or in some way cause harm. Lies that drive political and personal agendas, no matter how lovely the packaging, remain lies designed to drive political and personal agendas. I think we need to figure out how to get a handle on them and stop any harm they're designed to create.

I'm wondering if there isn't a way to help folks who can't sort through truth and fiction, don't know how to fact check and are vulnerable to certain tell-me-what-I-want-to-hear thinking and posting that spreads lies, makes humor and parody out to be news, and promotes baseless but potentially harmful conspiracy theories, among other problems.

Kevin Roose of The New York Times recently wrote about a conspiracy video series on YouTube. The theories it promotes are to different degrees unlikely. One suggested kids are being encouraged by subliminal messages on children's TV programs to take their own lives; another offered ideas about what caused the recent terribly destructive California wildfires. Roose notes the channel owner started a feud with Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant chain after he suggested they might recycle pizza that wasn't eaten, forcing the chain to waste its time disputing it, since the source of the claim has more than 20 million subscribers.

Some conspiracy theories — and I'm not talking about a specific person's work — may have a grain of truth, but they're just as likely to be created solely to boost one's profile or drive some agenda. Sometimes they're laughable and smart people shrug and move on.

A lot of fake content doesn't involve conspiracy at all, unless you count the conspiracy to raise your own profile using sketchy or even dishonest means.

Some of the loveliest people I know regularly repost bogus news on Facebook — material that takes me about two seconds to fact-check and expose as false. I can't always tell if they believe it or if they think it just bolsters their own position on a topic or they find it funny.

If there's no other advantage to labels on the more realistic looking falsehoods than that it could save those who are vulnerable or gullible from furthering the spread, labels might not be a bad idea. And since most people who create that kind of thing with more base intent — say those determined to pit people against each other or drive political agenda — won't apply the appropriate label, that provides a great reason for Facebook, YouTube and others to label it themselves or take it down.