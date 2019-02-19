TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville Elementary School was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a student brought a suspicious device to school.
The device turned out to be a "training/facsimile grenade," said Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley.Comment on this story
A first-grade student brought the device to school, 2010 Mantle Ave., Tuesday morning. It was not immediately known where the student got the fake grenade.
A teacher was alerted after the boy pulled out the device in class and showed it to a few friends, Horsley said.
After the situation was brought to the attention of a school secretary, the building was evacuated for about 20 minutes, Horsley said. He said about 500 students and faculty members were taken across the street to a church to stay warm while Unified firefighters cleared the building and determined the device was harmless.