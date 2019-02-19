PROVO — BYU men’s tennis stays home to host Air Force and Denver Friday and Saturday at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

BYU hosts Air Force on Friday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. MST and the Cougars will face Denver on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. MST.

BYU

The Cougars (8-2) went 2-0 last week, sweeping both New Mexico and UC Irvine 4-0 at home. Doubles duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu are No. 18 in the nation and were also named the WCC Doubles Team of the Week last week.

Air Force

The Falcons (8-4) recorded wins against Embry-Riddle and Army West Point this past week. The last Cougar/Falcon matchup was during the 2016 season when BYU defeated Air Force 5-0.

Denver

The Pioneers (5-2) are coming off a 5-2 win over Valparaiso University. BYU and Denver faced off last year at the Pioneers' home courts, where the Cougars claimed the victory 4-2.

Links to live stats and a live stream are available on the men’s tennis schedule. Results will be updated following the matches.