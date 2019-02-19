SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” just released its last batch of updates for season 7.

The latest patch update introduces a few new items, as well as a few limited time modes that players can compete in for the final week of the seventh season.

Driftboard: The game added the long-rumored Driftboard vehicle, which allows players to perform tricks and ride around like a snowboard.

The Driftboard is only available for a limited time. There’s no certainty about how long it will last.

You can use your weapons, loot and revive your friends while riding the board. However, you can’t build any structures.

LTMs: One of the limited time modes available after the patch includes Driftin’ LTM, where you can race against opponents using the drift board.

The mode includes two teams of 32 players.

All chests and supply drops have been removed from the game.

Only red supply drops will fall in the game, which includes weapons, a Driftboard and ammo.

Then, you must race against the clock to eliminate your foes.

There’s also Catch mode, which removes all guns and leaves grenades and other items around that can be thrown by enemies.

More: The update also will reduce the availability of balloons, gliders and dual pistols.