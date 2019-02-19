SALT LAKE CITY — The year 2013 is apparently not where the story ends for the band The Jonas Brothers.

What happened: According to US Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed that the Jonas Brothers are planning an “epic reunion” six years after their split.

The brothers flew to London last week to plan their comeback, which includes releasing new music and a documentary about their reunion, according to The Sun.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas are reportedly dropping “Brothers” from their name and going by “JONAS” for upcoming projects, according to US Weekly.

A music insider reportedly told The Sun, “It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split.

“After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

Rumors about the band’s reunion started in 2018 after the group’s Instagram accountwas reactivated. The brothers did not confirm it was happening at the time, according to US Weekly.

Formed in 2005, the Jonas Brothers became popular through appearances on Radio Disney and the Disney Channel.

According to Biography.com, the trio’s self-titled album hit the top five on the Billboard Charts and went double platinum in 2007.

The band split in 2013 due to conflict over the band’s direction and the brothers’ desire to pursue individual careers, according to E! Online.

"There is a deep rift within the band," the group's representative told E! Online. "There was a big disagreement over their music direction."

Joe and Nick Jonas pursued solo careers after the split and Kevin pursued an entrepreneurial career.

The brothers have not yet confirmed the reunion publicly.