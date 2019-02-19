SALT LAKE CITY — Sleight-of-hand artist Shin Lim is your champion of champions in the realm of “America's Got Talent.”

Lim won the “AGT: The Champions” finale on Monday after defeating 14-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer in the competition’s finale, USA Today reports.

Lim won a trophy and a $25,000 prize for his efforts.

“It was awesome and such a fun run,” Lim told USA Today.

But Lim said that Farmer was just as talented and deserved to win the competition.

“Darci Lynne deserved it. She can sing, she can do comedy, all with her mouth closed. That's almost like me doing magic without my hands. … And she sang opera, for God’s sake," he says. "Obviously, I’m thankful for (the superfans) voting me through and I couldn't be happier.”

Monday night’s episode featured all 12 competition finalists competing one last time. Christina Ramos, Preacher Lawson, Kseniya Simonova, Farmer and Lim won a place in the final five, according to Entertainment Tonight.

From there, Lim claimed victory. Farmer placed second and Simonova finished in third.

Lim originally declined to appear on the show (he’s not the only one) but was thankful he chose to compete, People magazine reported.