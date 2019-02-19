SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline to apply for big game hunting permits is 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

Hunters can apply on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ website at wildlife.utah.gov/biggame.

Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the division, said in a statement the page includes maps, drawing odds from 2018 and the success hunters found on various units last fall. Access to the free 2019 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook is also available.

In addition to applying for a permit, Varney said hunters who would like a chance to hunt all three general deer seasons should consider joining the Utah's Dedicated Hunter program.