PROVO — A Provo man accused of downloading over 100 pictures and videos of children being molested or sexually tortured has been formally charged.

Eric John Washburn, 30, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a second-degree felony.

The investigation into Washburn began Feb. 12, according to charging documents. When investigators interviewed him, Washburn admitted to downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, according to charging documents.

"At least 144 pictures and 32 videos involving child molestation and/or torture were found on Eric Washburn's cellphone," the charges state.

"Eric admitted to downloading from and sharing with at least two other individuals on multiple occasions. Eric advised that he shares and views child pornography through his cellphone and a computer," according to a Utah County Jail booking report.