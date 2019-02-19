SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 19.

Teen e-cigarette use is on the rise. Here’s what we know and don’t know (and why parents should be alarmed).

Protesters say “Trump is the crisis” after national emergency declaration. Read more.

A Utah panel recommends no money for study to determine prevalence of maternal cannabis use. Read more.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he sees “value” in Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s old-school defensive approach. Read more.

Here are five stories to catch you up on the third week of the Utah Legislature.

Salt Lake City police are investigating potential hate crime caught on video. Read more.

Utah golfer Tony Finau sets sights high for his fifth year on the PGA Tour. Read more.

A look at the most-read stories:

A marijuana banking bill finally gets a hearing in Congress. Here's why Utah leaders are taking notice

Life at the border: Church volunteers fill the humanitarian gap to help migrant asylum seekers in Arizona

Chris Pratt says 'Jurassic Park 3' will have a significant time jump

'The Office' Funko Pop figures are on the way. Unfortunately, Toby is getting one

A look at news from around the web:

Chris Pratt says 'Jurassic World 3' will have a significant time jump

'The Office' Funko Pop figures are on the way. Unfortunately, Toby is getting one

The 'Carlton dance' doesn’t receive copyright in 'Fortnite' lawsuit. Here's why

Chris Pratt denies his church is anti-LGBTQ: 'Hate has no place in my or this world'

Disney Plus' 'High School Musical' show announces its cast as filming in Utah begins

News from the U.S. and world: