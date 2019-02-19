Between Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley, the University of Utah has plenty of starting experience returning for the 2019 college football season.

So agrees Bay Area News Group reporter Jon Wilner, who listed the Utes as having the best quarterback situation in the Pac-12 heading into spring practice.

Huntley was the second-year starter for Utah in 2018 before suffering a broken collarbone against Arizona State in late October. Shelley took over and started the Utes’ final five games, leading Utah through the Pac-12 championship game and its Holiday Bowl appearance.

“He won big games down the stretch, threw for 300 yards in the Holiday Bowl, can run and pass — and he’s only the backup. Short at quarterback so many years, the Utes are loaded for ’19 with Huntley, who’s ready for a run at all-conference honors, and Shelley, the best No. 2 by a wide margin. The competition through spring and summer will make both better," Wilner wrote about the Utes' quarterback situation, while also listing Drew Lisk as a key backup for Utah.

Aggies earning recognition

Utah State has the best record (20-6) and the top NET rating (34) among teams from the state in college basketball this season and are currently tied for second with Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference standings behind No. 6 Nevada.

The Aggies have won eight of their past nine games and earned praise from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein for their work under first-year head coach Craig Smith.

Utah State also snuck into the projected NCAA field in Sports Illustrated's latest Bracket Watch as one of the last four teams in the field, as a No. 12 play-in seed in the West Region.

Weber State bounced back from a loss to Montana last week with a victory over Montana State on Saturday at the Dee Events Center.

Before the game, the Wildcats’ athletic director, Jerry Bovee, had his own memorable moment, hitting a shot from half court.