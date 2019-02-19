SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Stallions will make their home debut at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday, but their fledgling league reportedly nearly folded before the team even returned from its first road trip.

Not even a week after its successful launch on February 9, the Alliance of American Football needed financial assistance to stay afloat, The Athletic reported .

Tom Dundon, the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, stepped up and committed $250 million in funding to help the AAF meet financial obligations, including payroll, according to the sports news website.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell also reported that Dundon essentially now owns the AAF.

BREAKING: After week one, the new football league, the AAF, essentially sold off the entire league to Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. Dundon puts in $250 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2019

“Without a new, nine-figure investor, nobody is sure what would have happened,” a source told The Athletic. “You can always tell people their checks are going to be a little late, but how many are going to show up on the weekend for games when they don’t see anything hit their bank accounts on Friday?”

Multiple players didn’t receive their paychecks last Friday, an agent told NBC’s ProFootballTalk. The league reportedly claimed that was due to an administrative glitch.

The AAF will apparently introduce Dundon as the league’s new chairman on Tuesday, The Athletic reported. It remains uncertain what the roles will be for co-founders Charlie Ebersol (AAF CEO) and Bill Polian (head of football).

The Athletic’s David Glenn also reported that Raleigh, North Carolina, could eventually acquire an AAF team via expansion or relocation.