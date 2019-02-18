TAYLORSVILLE — Copper Hills, one of the favorites to win the 6A girls basketball tournament, made a statement in its 65-39 opening-round victory over Granger.

"Like any team, you want to set the tone from the first day of the tournament. We felt like we had a really good chance of winning this game and we wanted to play well doing it," Copper Hills head coach Benjamin Morley said.

The Grizzlies started the game on a 15-2 run, and the game wasn't close from then on as Copper Hills took a 31-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

"To come out and be able to jump out to a lead, I think it's both good and bad, it's a double-edged sword. I felt like we got complacent a little bit during some stretches, which we weren't happy about as coaches, but at the end of the day we won and we won big and we're on to the quarterfinals," Morley said.

Copper Hills got out to its early lead in part because of its excellent defense. Early on, the Grizzlies pressed Granger.

"We felt like our team speed would allow us to get after them a little bit in the first half and set that tone. Then we settled into a few more of our more established half-court defenses. That was key, we wanted to get that lead so that we could try some different player combinations out there and try some different defensive schemes that we've been working on as well, and we were able to do that," Morley said.

The Copper Hills defense was suffocating, forcing 23 Lancer turnovers — 13 in the first half. Granger was held to single digits in each of the first three quarters of the Monday night contest.

"I felt like the effort was solid on the defensive end. We made some mistakes as far as our rotations and I felt like we gave up too many offensive rebounds in the first half, we didn't block out very well. To Granger's credit, they're pretty good at crashing the offensive boards and so they got a lot of second-chance opportunities. Overall, we played a lot of different defenses and the energy and effort that we expect of our players was there throughout the game," Morley said.

Breaunna Gillen scored 17 points and had six rebounds, two assists and four steals. Emily Larsen added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kaelijah Sligar led Granger with 20 points.

"Breaunna is, I really belive, one of the most underrated players in the state. Even though people know how good she is, the intangibles that she does for our team, she's become more than just the great offensive player that she's always been," Morley said. "She didn't have the best night shooting the ball, but she was great on the defensive end, she rebounded the ball well, she made good plays as far as creating plays for others, so Breaunna Gillen is, in my eyes, one of the funnest players to coach and watch."