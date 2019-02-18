SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has named BYU junior guard TJ Haws its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 18, 2019.

Haws led BYU to a pair of road West Coast Conference wins against San Diego (88-82 in overtime) and Loyola Marymount (70-62) while averaging 24 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 44.8 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 95 percent from the free-throw line.

In the win against San Diego, Haws hit 11 of 18 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for a career-best 35 points to help the Cougars overcome a 14-point second-half deficit to win 88-82 in overtime. After a seven-point first half, Haws had 20 points, four assists and two steals to help BYU send the game into overtime.

With the Cougars down five, Haws hit a jumper and 3-pointer to give BYU its first tie of the game at 67-all with 6:26 remaining. With 33 seconds to go, Haws made a deep two from the left side to put his team ahead for the first time all evening. In overtime, Haws scored eight points, including 4 of 4 free-throw shooting in the final 26 seconds to help the Cougars hold on for the win.

At San Diego, Haws totaled 13 points, eight assists, one block and one steal. After the Cougars overcame a 12-point deficit to take the lead, Haws iced the game by hitting 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the final 39 seconds.

This marks the first WCC weekly honor for Haws and the third for a BYU player this season. Junior forward Yoeli Childs was the WCC Player of the Week on Jan. 14 and Dec. 10.

Silas Walker BYU Cougars guard Brenna Chase (1) dribbles the ball against the Pacific Tigers at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Chase named WCC Player of the Week

The West Coast Conference has named BYU junior guard Brenna Chase its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 18, 2019.

This is the first time since BYU joined the WCC that it has swept the series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the first time the Cougars have won in Spokane under head coach Jeff Judkins.

The honor is the first for Chase and the third for the team this season.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Thornton, Colorado, guided the Cougars to a sweep on the road against Portland and Gonzaga. She recorded back-to-back double-digit outings in the sweep and has to date tallied 17 games with 10-plus points.

In the win at Portland, Chase scored a team-best 24 points, put up seven threes for game and career highs, recorded a game-high four steals and grabbed seven rebounds. The 7 of 11 shooting from 3-point range is a season and career best while the 24 points is a season high.

In the upset win over Gonzaga in Spokane, she made four treys on her way to tallying 14 points, a game-best five assists along with three rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Chase finished the week with 38 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and six steals while averaging 19 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks.

She shot 40.6 percent from the field, 61.1 percent from behind the arc and 50 percent from the free-throw line.