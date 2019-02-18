SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers begin their fourth week of the 2019 legislative session on Tuesday with a full slate of committee meetings in both chambers, including discussion on some amendments to the state's new medical marijuana law.

SB161 is on this morning's agenda for the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The proposed changes amend a provision regarding the transportation of cannabis and cannabis products to certain facilities; provide for testing of cannabis at additional stages of production; and delays a provision during the decriminalization period that requires labeling with a bar code on a blister pack containing unprocessed cannabis flower, among other changes.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is considering HB296 to create a Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program within the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

• The House Education Committee is looking at HB287, which would expand the definition of "position of special trust" in sexual assault crimes to include a teacher, instructor or teaching assistant at an institution of higher education and provide that sexual contact is without consent if the victim is over the age of 18 and the actor holds a position of special trust.

• The House Business and Labor Committee is expected to pick up on SB34, which authorizes incentives for cities to develop affordable housing.

Here's what happened last week:

5 stories to catch you up on the third week of the Utah Legislature