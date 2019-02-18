TAYLORSVILLE — Any frustration Riverton might’ve felt about its disappointing end to the regular season, it took out on Cyprus in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Monday.

Riverton’s Meredith Coleman drained a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game, and the Wolves never looked back in a dominant 70-30 victory over Cyprus at Salt Lake Community College.

Riverton outscored Cyprus 26-3 in the first quarter, pushing the lead to 38-12 by halftime.

“We had a couple of really good days of practice last weekend leading into this. I felt really good about this game coming into it," said Riverton coach Jodi Lee.

During the dominant first half, Riverton’s pressure defense forced Cyprus into 16 turnovers and held it to just 14 percent shooting. The lead ballooned very quickly, and it become clear the Pirates were simply outmatched.

“We knew we had a first five out there that could come out and play some good solid defense, and once that happened I think everyone gets that energy,” said Lee.

With the win, Riverton advances to the 6A quarterfinals and will face Lone Peak on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. at SLCC.

A trip to the quarterfinals is certainly satisfying after Riverton posted a 1-5 record over the final three weeks of the regular season. Realistically though, the ‘Wolves' expectations never changed during the stretch.

“Anyone that has watched us all year knows that skill’s not the issue. We have enough skill to play with anyone in this tournament, we just have some chemistry issues and things like that, but tonight none of that was an issue and it was team basketball,” said Lee, who’s in her first year at Riverton and acknowledged there’s been a learning curve for the players to adjust to the new style.

Riverton may have lost five of its last six games, but three came by four points or less — including a 59-55 setback in overtime to No. 2 Copper Hills. That performance showed Riverton’s players they can hang with any team in 6A, and Monday’s win is the first step in that direction.

“Copper Hills … is as good as anyone out there, and we were right there and we had our opportunities. When you go back and watch the film there were those couple tiny little things that if you do different the outcome is different,” said Lee.

Kaitlin Burgess had the hot hand early against Cyprus. She knocked down three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter, finishing the half with 12 points on four 3-pointers. She only played a couple minutes in the second half as no Riverton player logged more than 16 minutes, with 15 different players scoring points.

Riverton finished the game shooting 44 percent while Cyprus finished at 20 percent.