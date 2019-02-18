TAYLORSVILLE — Wins in the first round aren't normally celebrated much by teams, but in the case of Herriman, it's easy to excuse its jubilation after Monday's 57-25 first-round win over Hunter on Monday.

The win marked the first postseason win in program history since it began play in 2010, leading to some wide smiles and audible cheers from the locker room after.

"It's awesome. I'm super excited," said Herriman senior Jalyn Van Dyke who led her team on Monday, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

"They're definitely excited right now, and you can hear them," said Herriman coach Tim Turpin outside of the jubilant locker room. "They got hosed a little last year with some calls late that cost them the game, so they're happy to get this one."

As for the momentum Herriman built to win by 32 points, it took a while to establish any. It wasn't until the 3:42 mark of the first quarter when the Mustangs scored their first two points, which came on a shot made by Justine Larsen.

"The wider court, the multiple 3-point lines and the length of the court... it's tough. It's a significantly bigger court," Turpin said of his team's slow start at Bruin Arena. "It was a challenge to get going. Absolutely."

The good news is Turpin's team did get going, while Hunter could never get in a decent flow throughout, in large part due to Herriman's defense.

The Mustangs finished out the first quarter with a slight 9-7 lead and then really hit a good stride in the second, outscoring the Wolverines 18-4 for a commanding 27-11 lead at the half. Suffocating defensive pressure led to multiple Hunter turnovers and tough shots, most of which Herriman took advantage of.

"We just talk a lot and make sure that we always have each other's back if someone gets burned," Van Dyke said. "We work on it in practice all the time, so we're really good with our movement and everything. So that when it comes to game time it's easy."

For the game Herriman held Hunter to 9 of 39 shooting from the field and helped force 28 turnovers.

Leading the way for Hunter was Angel Lui with her team-high 14 points.

With the win Herriman advances to the quarterfinal round where it will take on tournament favorite and defending champion Fremont on Wednesday.