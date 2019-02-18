SALT LAKE CITY — A massage therapist who has had a warrant out for his arrest since October was booked into jail on Sunday.

Brandon Scott Blacka, 28, of Eagle Mountain, was charged Oct. 12 in 3rd District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 16 when he failed to show up for court.

According to jail records, Blacka was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail by South Jordan police.

On March 5, a woman went to Massage Green Spa, 11521 S. 4000 West, and filled out forms "and specifically marked on the form that the male therapist was not to touch her breast area," according to charging documents.

But during her massage, the woman said Blacka touched her.

"What are you doing?" the woman asked Blacka, according to charging documents.

"Sorry, I didn't mean to perv you out," he allegedly replied.

Police were immediately called and Blacka was later summoned to appear in court.

Charging documents also note that the Utah Attorney General's Office filed a disciplinary action against Blacka's license after a second complaint was filed against him in April in Spanish Fork.