MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder Monday after a man living in his house was found dead.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to 1280 E. 3770 South. Witnesses say a man with bloody hands ran outside yelling that someone was hurt, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The first arriving officers found a man deceased inside the house, she said. Both men are believed to have lived at the residence, but it was not immediately known how they are associated.

The man who had the blood on his hands, Tyler James Vernon, 37, was initially resistant to police, according to Gray. He was questioned by police and was later arrested.

The name of the victim was not released Monday pending notification of family members.

Vernon has a lengthy history of alcohol-related crimes, including DUI and intoxication, according to court records.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.