IRVING, Texas — Utah Valley University 197-pound junior Tanner Orndorff has been named the Big 12 Conference wrestler of the week for the second consecutive week for the week of Feb. 11-17. The conference honor marks Orndorff's second of the season and third of his career.

Orndorff went a perfect 2-0 in Big 12 dual action for the Wolverines last week with a pair of wins over fellow nationally ranked foes. Orndorff, who is ranked 14th in his weight class in the latest NCAA Coaches' Panel rankings and is a two-time NCAA qualifier for UVU, started his week with a 9-7 overtime victory over No. 23 Jacob Seely of Northern Colorado. He then followed it up with a 3-1 decision over No. 32 Anthony McLaughlin of Air Force. In the two matches, Orndorff recorded a total of four takedowns, which included the winning takedown in the sudden victory in the first match and the decisive one late in the third period in the second. With the victories, Orndorff now holds a 15-9 record on the season and an 11-5 clip in dual action.

A week ago, Orndorff earned a share of the Big 12 weekly honors after going an unblemished 2-0 that week with dual wins over No. 20 Cale Davidson of Wyoming as well as Northern Iowa's Tyrell Gordon.

Orndorff becomes the first Big 12 wrestler to earn back-to-back weekly honors for the first time since 2013.

After UVU concluded its dual slate last week with the program's first 10-win season since 2009-10 (10-14), Orndorff and the Wolverines will now prepare for the 2019 Big 12 Championships that will take place March 9-10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, the Wolverines will try to qualify as many of their grapplers as they can for the NCAA Championships that will run March 21-23 in Pittsburgh.