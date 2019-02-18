ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State junior forward Matt Conway was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball offensive player of the week on Monday for his efforts in the Trailblazers’ two road victories last weekend.

Conway, who attended Pleasant Grove High School, averaged 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, while shooting a combined 62.1 percent (23-of-37) from the floor, 46.1 3FG (6-of-13) and a perfect 4-of-4 at the line to help lead the Trailblazers to their fifth-straight RMAC weekend sweep.

The junior poured in a career-high 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and four assists in just 30 minutes in DSU’s 96-63 rout at Adams State this past Friday night. Conway hit six of his first eight shots with three 3-pointers as the Trailblazers jumped out to a big first half lead. His 34 points were one point shy of DSU’s single-game record (35).

Conway, who also earned the conference’s defensive weekly award back on Nov. 26, then followed that up with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-18 from the floor with six more boards in DSU’s 63-50 triumph at Fort Lewis on Saturday night.

Dixie State (15-8/13-6 RMAC), which is riding a 10-game winning streak and is tied for third in the RMAC standings, opens its final homestand of the 2018-19 season with a big RMAC showdown against second-place Regis (17-8/14-5 RMAC) this Friday night in the Burns Arena at 7:30 p.m.