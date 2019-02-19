MEMO(RY) LANE

A Yardbarker.com slideshow last weekend highlighted the 25 “Most Unlikely One-Time NBA All-Stars.”

Five played for the Jazz.

Rickey Green made the 1984 Western Conference team, while Mehmet “Memo” Okur was on the 2007 squad. Devin Harris and Mo Williams were selected before coming to Utah and Kyle Korver gained admission after.

Condolences to Rudy Gobert if this made him feel worse.

'CANE REFRAIN

The Carolina Hurricanes are selling T-shirts with the phrase “Bunch of Jerks” on the front.

After they celebrated a win by forming a limbo line, NHL commentator Don Cherry called them “a bunch of jerks.” The Hurricanes are using it to their advantage.

No truth to the rumor the Jazz are considering shirts that say, “Basket of Deplorables.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez Utah guard Parker Van Dyke, second from right, is mobbed by teammates after making a three-point basket to win an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

VAN DAGGER

Parker Van Dyke has been out of his mind — in a good way.

Two weekends ago, he gave Utah its only lead of the night on a buzzer-beating shot against UCLA. He followed that up with a career-high 23 points, including seven 3-pointers against Arizona.

In last Saturday’s loss to Arizona State, he scored 15 first-half points, but the Sun Devils held him to two second-half points.

You might say they plugged the dike by stopping Van Dyke.

VIN-SANELY HAPPY

A study in the U.K. says people are the happiest at ages 16 and 70.

That pretty much covers both ends of Vince Carter’s career.

Chris Szagola Los Angeles Lakers' head coach Luke Walton, right, talks things over with LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 143-120. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

JUST HEAVENLY

LeBron James has gone on record as saying his original meeting with Michael Jordan “was like meeting God for the first time.”

Having interviewed Jordan, Rock On wouldn’t go that far. But he will admit it’s similar to the first time he tasted an In-N-Out double-double.

BURGER LOVE

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox clearly has issues with Rock On.

Over All-Star Weekend he told reporters, “Whataburger’s just better than In-N-Out. It’s not the fact that I would compare Whataburger and In-N-Out, it’s just the fact that In-N-Out’s not good. There’s a lot of burger places I would eat over In-N-Out.”

Rock On’s truth-speaking opinion: There is no such thing as a bad burger place.

Gerry Broome NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA All-Star festivities, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The 68th All-Star game will be played Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

OPTIONS APLENTY

Several NFL owners reportedly explored the possibility of hiring NBA commissioner Adam Silver to replace Roger Goodell.

After all the bad press Goodell has received, sources say owners will consider anyone with a valid driver’s license.

THIS IS US

Several years ago, Weird Al Yankovic produced a parody of a basic press conference. The video featured a mock Q-and-A session with coaches and media.

This just in: “Junk Food Junkie” was also a sportswriter parody.