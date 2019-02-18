TAYLORSVILLE — A big run spanning the end of the first quarter into the first part of the second got the job done for Bingham in its 66-40 win over Layton in the first round of the 6A girls playoffs on Monday.

With the Lancers leading 11-8 early, the Miners kicked things into gear, with high-intensity defense leading the way. The result was a 10-0 run to end the first quarter followed up with an 8-2 run to start the second, giving Bingham a 25-13 lead with just over six minutes remaining until the half.

"I felt like we just played defense and tried to work together as a team," said Bingham coach Charron Mason of her team's 18-2 run that all but determined the course of the game.

Key during the run was the play of Madison Jones, who hit two big 3-pointers during the key stretch en route to scoring 14 points for the game.

"It was great and she's a great shooter, so we knew we could hit them. It's just finding that hoop, so we're proud of her," Mason said.

Leading the way in the scoring department for Bingham was guard Ameleya Angilau, who also dished out five assists and had four steals, controlling play from the point. Maggie McCord added 14 and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Miners.

Overall the Miners outrebounded the Lancers 45-28 and committed just three turnovers while forcing a lot of the 19 turnovers committed by Layton due to an effective pressure defense.

The Miners took a 35-20 lead into the half and maintained a healthy lead until finishing up with a 26-point first-round win.

The game illustrated how far Bingham has come as a team this year, according to Mason, with her team taking a 55-51 loss to the Lancers back on Dec. 11.

"We've come a long way and we've trained up our game to be better," Mason said. "So we're just trying to do our best."

With the win Bingham advances to the second round, where it will take on Taylorsville on Wednesday.