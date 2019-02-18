TAYLORSVILLE — The 5A girls basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday at Salt Lake Community College's Lifetime Activities Center with eight first round games.

Tuesday's first round





Wasatch (16-7) vs. Timpview (17-3), 9:30 a.m.

Highland (10-12) vs. Box Elder (16-6), 11:10 a.m.

Bountiful (10-13) vs. East (19-4), 12:50 p.m.

Jordan (13-9) vs. Provo (12-9), 2:30 p.m.

Olympus (12-9) vs. Farmington (13-8), 4:10 p.m.

Springville (12-10) vs. Corner Canyon (18-5) 5:50 p.m.

Alta (8-14) vs. Skyridge (18-2), 7:30 p.m.

Viewmont (9-12) vs. Murray (15-6), 9:10 p.m.