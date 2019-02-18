SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley woman has been convicted in a case in which police say she was hired by a convenience store and quickly went to work stealing money.

Joan Adamson, 47, who has a lengthy history of theft- and drug-related charges, struck plea deals in several cases on Friday. Adamson pleaded guilty to forgery, theft and failing to stop at the command of an officer. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 12.

Adamson was hired to work at 7-Eleven, 2703 S 8400 West. During her first shift on Jan. 4, Adamson loaded several pre-paid credit cards with more than $4,500, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court. During her shift on Jan. 6, nearly $5,000 was put on money orders and pre-paid credit cards, charging documents state.

On Jan. 7, Unified police were called to the convenience store after customers discovered that the store was left unattended, the charges state.

On Jan. 9, an officer spotted Adamson and a car chase ensued. The officer believed he had her boxed in on a dead-end street at one point, but Adamson "drove over the lawn of a residence" and drove toward the officer without stopping, even though the officer had his gun drawn, the charges state.

Adamson allegedly clipped the bumper of the officer's car. The officer did not shoot.

Adamson was arrested after blowing out a tire near 4800 S. Redwood.

Unified police were called to the same 7-Eleven in October when customers reported that the store was unattended at that time too, and customers were helping themselves to items in the store. That clerk later told police that she left when her shift was over at 1 a.m. and no one showed up to replace her. She returned to the store about 40 minutes later after talking to her manager.