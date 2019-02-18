ENOCH, Iron County — A Cedar City man accused of stabbing another man in Enoch will be sentenced Tuesday after reaching a quick plea deal in his case.

Just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 27, John Weston Oshley, 38, stabbed a man multiple times, causing life-threatening injuries, according to police. A neighbor called police stating, "Someone is outside screaming for help," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 5th District Court. The victim also called 911 reporting he had been stabbed.

At the hospital, the victim told police that Oshely had stabbed him, according to the charging documents. Police went to Oshley's Cedar City home, found him in his bedroom and arrested him. He was charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

On Feb. 12, Oshley entered into a plea deal, pleading guilty to the attempted murder charge. In exchange, the aggravated burglary charge was dismissed, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

In 2003 Oshley struck a plea deal in another case, pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault in exchange for a felony burglary charge being dismissed. He was sentenced to a year in jail with six months suspended, according to court records.