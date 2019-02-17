SALT LAKE CITY — A man convicted less than a year ago of a sexual crime against a juvenile has been arrested for investigation of voyeurism after his latest alleged victim turned the tables on him, according to police.

Christopher Scott Doubek, 34, of Parowan, was arrested Friday and booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of two counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment and two counts of privacy violation.

On Feb. 12, a 17-year-old girl who was working as a live-in nanny for Doubek and his wife at their home in Parowan reported to police that she had found a hidden camera under some blankets and on a child's toy in her room on Feb. 5, according to a jail booking report.

"The nanny viewed the stored contents of the device, and while doing so witnessed video footage of Christophe Doubek, setting up the camera and concealing it," the report states.

The teen recorded the video footage using her cell phone, and then set up a video recorder of her own using her laptop, according to the report. Her hidden camera recorded Doubek coming into the room and setting up his alleged hidden camera, the report states.

The girl then showed the videos to police and Doubek was arrested on Friday.

In June, Doubek was convicted of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, placed on two years probation and ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

According to charging documents, Doubek, who was originally arrested for investigation of three counts of sexual battery and one count of forcible sexual abuse, inappropriate touched a juvenile coworker on multiple occasions. The touching ranged from "forcibly hugging" to "forcibly kissing" to inappropriately grabbing the 17-year-old girl, the charges state.