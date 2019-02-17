ALTAMONT, Duchesne County — Two students are under investigation in Duchesne County after the principal of Altamont High School disarmed one of the them, according to the sheriff's office.

On Feb. 14, principal Jesse Fieldsted "spotted two students 'spinning doughnuts' in their vehicles in the school's back parking lot before classes began," according to a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. "When he went to talk to them, the principal saw one of the students inside a vehicle holding a pistol."

The principal approached the student and "confiscated a handgun without incident," the sheriff's office stated.

The school was never placed on lockdown because of how quickly the situation was resolved. The students' parents were called and the investigation is continuing, according to the statement.

Additional information was not immediately available Sunday.