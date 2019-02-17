ALAMOSA, Colo. — A loss to Adams State (10-14, 10-9 RMAC) made for a tough weekend as the Westminster men's basketball team (9-14, 7-12 RMAC) went 0-2 on the road this weekend.

The Griffins turned the ball over 11 times and the Grizzlies made them pay by scoring 29 points from those turnovers.

A decent start to the night saw the Griffins take their first lead and only lead seven minutes in to the first half. They led by six, their largest lead of the game, three times over the next five-and-a-half minutes. Adams State regained the lead with a 14-0 run and finished the half in the lead.

The Griffins totaled 40 second-half points but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Joonas Tahvanainen led the Griffins with 21 points and set a career high. Tahvanainen shot 9-10 from the field and made 3-6 from the free-throw line.

Jake Connor, Brandon Warr and Alec Monson scored in double-figures. Connor scored 15, Warr scored 13 and Monson scored 10.

Warr led the Griffins with eight rebounds and Tahvanainen grabbed seven boards.

The Griffins play their final home games of the regular season on Friday and Saturday against Colorado Christian and Regis.