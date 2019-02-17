Attendees of the IBU Biathlon World Cup were treated at no cost to family friendly activities at the Legacy Winter Fest, including live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, live ice sculpting and paintball biathlon. The event started Thursday and ended Sunday.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.