WEST VALLEY CITY — A man waiting for his case on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor to proceed in the courts now faces new charges of voyeurism.

Walter Raul Chambergo-Juica, 28, of West Valley, was charged Saturday in West Valley Justice Court with two counts of voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor, and giving false identity to a police officer, a class C misdemeanor.

On Friday, Cambergo-Juica was arrested by West Valley police when he was caught "looking through multiple windows at an apartment complex," according to a Salt Lake County Jail affidavit.

"I caught the (arrested person) looking through a window standing on a bucket behind the apartments," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Cambergo-Juica already faces two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony, for alleged incidents with a then 17-year-old girl in 2017, according to charging documents.

He was able to post bond after his arrest, according to court records. The next hearing in that case was scheduled for March 25.