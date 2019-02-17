Where to donate

The best way to help the individual churches in the Phoenix area is to donate to organizations that provide them with supplies. They accept both funds and items.

Gathering Humanity was launched last fall in Phoenix by a small group of women who wanted to help asylum seekers being released by ICE at area churches. It provides food, backpacks and clothing and helps coordinate travel. To donate, click here. The organization needs volunteers to help in its warehouse, with meal and kit assembly and other projects. To learn more, click here.

The Phoenix office of the International Rescue Committee is deeply involved in helping the churches accepting asylum seekers. It also provides backpacks to asylum seekers. Its Phoenix office regularly posts requests for items like backpacks, hygiene supplies and blankets on its Facebook page. Contributions can be brought directly to 4425 W Olive Ave, Ste 400, Glendale, Arizona. To make an online donation to the Phoenix office, click here.

The shelters in Tucson are operated by Catholic Community Services and the Methodist Church.

To make an online donation directly to Casa Alitas, click here.

To make an online donation to the Inn Project, click here.