Four missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were injured in a serious car accident on Saturday, Feb. 16, on the island of New Caledonia.

All four missionaries, serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission, are expected to recover from the collision, during which at least one of the three people in the other vehicle died, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The missionaries involved in the accident are Elder Jacob Hable from Jakarta, Indonesia; Elder Jérémie Champoux from Drummondville, Canada; Elder Gordon Kimball from Bluffdale, Utah; and Elder Atepa Temaiana from Mo’orea, French Polynesia.

Read the full Church News article here.