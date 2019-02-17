SANDY — More than 2,000 homes in Sandy were given the OK by Sandy city officials on Sunday to drink water out of their taps again.

The no-drink order was lifted for the area between 700 East and 1700 East, and 10600 South to 11400 South. A no-drink order remained in placed for residents between 1700 East and 2000 East, and 10600 South to 11400 South.

A press conference to go over the latest on the Sandy water problem was scheduled for 11 a.m.

The order telling residents not to drink water from their taps was issued Saturday after elevated levels of lead and copper were found in the water. Officials believe the high levels were caused by an inadvertent release of undiluted fluoride on Feb. 6.

Friday afternoon, Sandy officials had announced that the water was safe to drink as long as systems were adequately flushed. Less than 24 hour later, however, an advisory was issued to not drink the water until lab results determine the amount of lead and copper concentrations. The city set up a staging area to hand out more than 54,000 bottles of water to residents.

On Saturday, it was announced the Utah Division of Drinking Water had cited Sandy for failing to adequately notify the public about potential contamination, along with a citation for exceeding safe fluoride levels. Several people, including a 3-month-old baby, have reportedly been sickened due to the water.

The lift on the no-drink order Sunday impacts about 2,200 homes, according to a prepared statement from Sandy officials.

"Results from 17 samples taken around the area show that all levels of metals have returned to safe drinking levels. Additionally, samples taken at Altara Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Alta High School showed no elevated levels of metals," according to the statement.

More test results are expected to be returned by Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Gary Herbert issued a prepared statement on the Sandy water problem late Saturday.

"I am deeply concerned about the health of those families who have been affected by this contamination. That is why I have directed our Utah Departments of Environmental Quality, Health and Public Safety to work closely with Sandy City and the Salt Lake County Health Department to ensure that every precaution is taken to protect the safety and health of our citizens," it read.

Water stations remained available Sunday morning for residents still under the ban. Bottled water and water for livestock is available at 10600 S. 1300 East, while bottled water is offered at the city's public utilities building, 9150 S. 150 East.

This story will be updated throughout the day.