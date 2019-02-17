Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.com

TAYLORSVILLE — The 6A girls basketball tournament gets underway Monday at Salt Lake Community College's Lifetime Activities Center with eight first round games.

Monday's first round


Hillcrest (11-10) vs. Taylorsville (10-10), 9:30 a.m.

Layton (14-7) vs. Bingham (14-7), 11:10 a.m.

American Fork (11-11) vs. Fremont (19-1), 12:50 p.m.

Herriman (12-7) vs. Hunter (11-10), 2:30 p.m.

Lone Peak (12-7) vs. Davis (13-8), 4:10 p.m.

Riverton (11-9) vs. Cyprus (13-6), 5:50 p.m.

Granger (8-12) vs. Copper Hills (20-2), 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse (14-7) vs. Westlake (16-5), 9:10 p.m.

