TAYLORSVILLE — The 6A girls basketball tournament gets underway Monday at Salt Lake Community College's Lifetime Activities Center with eight first round games.
Monday's first round
Hillcrest (11-10) vs. Taylorsville (10-10), 9:30 a.m.
Layton (14-7) vs. Bingham (14-7), 11:10 a.m.
American Fork (11-11) vs. Fremont (19-1), 12:50 p.m.
Herriman (12-7) vs. Hunter (11-10), 2:30 p.m.
Lone Peak (12-7) vs. Davis (13-8), 4:10 p.m.
Riverton (11-9) vs. Cyprus (13-6), 5:50 p.m.
Granger (8-12) vs. Copper Hills (20-2), 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse (14-7) vs. Westlake (16-5), 9:10 p.m.