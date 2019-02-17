DURANGO, Colo. — The Dixie State women’s basketball team battled from start to finish at Fort Lewis on Saturday, but came up short in an 82-75 loss inside Whalen Gym in Durango, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (13-10, 9-10 RMAC) took an early 8-4 lead after Mariah Martin and Keslee Stevenson each buried a triple. Fort Lewis responded with an 8-2 run to retake the lead at 12-10. From there, the teams matched baskets, playing to an 18-18 tie. Stevenson led the charge in the first quarter with seven points, while Ali Franks and Cameron Mooney added four points each.

Dixie State pushed the lead to 30-24 midway through the second quarter when Stevenson and Maile Richardson each hit a 3-pointer. The Skyhawks battled back again over the next four minutes, taking a 34-33 lead with a 3-pointer and a free throw at the 29-second mark. Lisa VanCampen converted a traditional 3-point play on the ensuing possession to stake DSU to a 36-34 halftime lead.

The Trailblazers built a 50-46 advantage midway through the third quarter when Martin converted a layup with a foul, but Fort Lewis countered with a 12-6 run to close the quarter and take a 58-56 lead to the final frame. Martin came alive in the third, scoring 10 of DSU’s 20 points in the period.

The Skyhawks picked up where they left off in the fourth quarter, opening the frame on a 14-5 run to build a 72-61 lead at the 3:27 mark. Dixie State responded with an 8-2 run, including five points by Franks and a triple by London Pavlica, to cut the lead to 74-69 at the 2:41 mark. But the Trailblazers would get no closer as Fort Lewis answered each DSU basket down the stretch to clinch the victory.

Dixie State shot 47 percent (28-of-59) from the field, 37 percent (9-of-24) from 3-point range and 62 percent (10-of-16) from the free-throw line. Franks led three DSU players in double figures with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Stevenson added 17 points and Martin finished with 15 points.

The Trailblazers now close the regular season with three games at home, beginning with a matchup against Regis on Friday at 5:30 p.m.